El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing and endangered kid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Joseph Pickering. He was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge Parkway at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Pickering reportedly asked an acquaintance for a ride home and was driven to the area near Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard. He reportedly left the area on foot and has not been seen since.

Photos of Pickering can be found at the top of this article.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt, with the logo “Just Do it”, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes and has a scar on his left arm.

If you have any information on his current location or any other information regarding Pickering, please call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.