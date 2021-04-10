Advertisement

Dozens protest outside Pueblo courthouse over charges in domestic violence death

By Megan Hiler
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, dozens of people protested outside of the Pueblo courthouse over a potential plea deal in a local woman’s death.

Nicole Stephenson was killed last year in Pueblo. Her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Turner, was originally charged with murder for her death, but is expected to accept a plea deal for manslaughter.

Loved ones at the protest say they want a harsher penalty for Turner.

According to police records, Turner had a history of domestic violence against Stephenson that went on for years. Friends say they tried multiple times to get help for Stephenson.

Originally, Turner was facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and a first-degree assault, but on Friday, Pueblo’s District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed to 11 NEWS Turner is set to plead guilty a manslaughter charge and a kidnapping charge.

At the time of Stephenson’s death, the two were broken up.

Friends who a part of the group that calls themselves “Nicole’s Army” on Facebook describe her as a great mother, someone who was hilarious and just a good spirit.

“She would laugh so much. That’s what I always miss the most is her laugh,” Gabrielle Skubal, Stephenson’s best friend said.

“My place in this it’s just that I love the girls so much…she was just a pleasant spirit. This isn’t right what is happened,” Ken Dowen, a family friend said.

They say Turner’s punishment will be too lenient and doesn’t make sense. They add her death could have been avoided.

“First of all, her death was preventable,” Skubal added. “Second of all, plenty of other deaths can be prevented if we don’t let people like this continue to just get back out in the street after a few years. It’s not acceptable and it’s not fair.”

Turner will appear back in court on May 24th for sentencing. He faces up to 18 years.

The District Attorney’s office told 11 NEWS they cannot comment on an open case.

We will keep you updated.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence--help is available. Below are some resources.

PUEBLO: YWCA of Pueblo Colorado: Crisis Hotline: 719-545-8195 or for DV Services: 719-545-8195

COLORADO SPRINGS: TESSA: 24-Hour Safe Line: 719-633-3819

UNITED STATES: NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 1-800-799-7233

