Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs clinic is currently unable to participate in the COVID vaccination program, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced late Friday night.

The organization in question is Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County. 11 News learned multiple people had their vaccine appointment at the clinic canceled unexpectedly on Friday. The suspension, according to CDPHE, is tied to irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic will not receive doses while the investigation continues. About 7,000 appointment scheduled through May 8 are impacted by the investigation. Everyone impacted should receive communication from the state.

El Paso County Public Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after an inspection of Dr. Moma Health and Wellness.

“The health and safety of all Coloradans is always the state’s top priority,” members with the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote in a release. “According to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS), the provider at this site has administered 3,933 vaccines. CDPHE is working to determine whether the provider has records to show that storage protocols have been consistently adhered to, or if this was an isolated incident. Health officials do not believe patients at this site have cause for concern but are in the process of determining whether those previously vaccinated at this location will need to re-initiate their vaccine series, as occasionally happens with similar occurrences involving other vaccines.”

The clinic is located at 411 Lakewood Circle near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard.

