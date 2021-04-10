Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments

DENVER (KKTV) - Due to a national shortage of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and possible adverse reactions, Centura Health announced Friday night more than 20,000 people registered to get the J&J shot this weekend will be scheduled to get the Pfizer shot instead at several drive-thru clinics.

The announcement came Friday night and impacts people with an appointment through one of the three drive-up mass vaccination sites at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

11 News spoke with the CEO of Centura Health, Peter Banko, soon after the announcement. The decision came after a day’s worth of discussion between Centura Health’s clinical team and representatives with the State of Colorado. Banko said the incident on Wednesday where 11 people had adverse reactions to the J&J vaccine at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park played a role in their decision.

The J&J doses will remain in storage refrigerators as Centura Health uses them at ambulatory care settings including physician clinics in Colorado.

“No doses will be going to waste,” Banko explained. “We will be administering those, just in different places.”

Banko added anyone who still wants the J&J vaccine can work with Centura Health to get it at a location different from one of the mass vaccination drive-up sites.

“I would just clarify, there’s a difference between sitting in the front seat of your car or sitting on an exam table in a physician’s office,” Banko added. “Moderna, Pfizer, J&J are safe and effective, we’re just making a little bit of adjustments to ensure safety.”

Banko says Centura Health is waiting on more guidance from the CDC and FDA to decide if they will bring J&J back as an option for the mass vaccine sites.

To get an appointment through Centura Health at one of the three sites, click here.

The full release from Centura Health sent 4/9/21 is below:

Centura Health will be offering the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines only at three drive-up mass vaccination events, beginning Saturday, April 10. The three are Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine remains both extremely safe and effective. We made this decision due to the national shortage of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine and the adverse reactions to the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at our community vaccination event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, April 7 (adverse reactions were 0.62% of those vaccinated on April 7). We will continue to administer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine in our ambulatory care and physician clinic settings.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained flexible and nimble, always ready to adapt our processes and systems rooted in our commitment to Safety First, People Always,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health. “I applaud and support our incredible caregivers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their courage to see something, say something, and stop the line.”

The 24,400 patients currently scheduled to receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at one of our three Vaccines for All drive-up mass vaccination clinics between April 10 to 14 will keep their same appointment time, same date and same location and receive the Pfizer dose one vaccine. This change will automatically be made for all registered individuals and appointments will be considered confirmed. Pfizer Dose two appointments will be automatically scheduled at the corresponding day 21, at the same time and location as your first dose appointment. Impacted patients will receive an email, text message or both based on the information they provided during registration. If registered patients are unable to attend their appointment or need to re-schedule, they may call 855-882-8065. Phone line is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible.”

