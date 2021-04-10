Advertisement

CDC launches app to learn more about COVID-19 side effects

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for...
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. | Source: AP Photo / David Goldman(KALB)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC has released a new tool that allows you to quickly tell them if you have any side effects after getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

The smartphone based tool, V-safe, uses text messaging and web surveys to give you personalized health check-ins. Depending on the anwers you give, someone from the CDC may call to check in on you and get more information. ‘V-safe’ will also alert you to get your second dose of the vaccine if you need a reminder.

Click here for more information on the app.

