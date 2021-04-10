At-home COVID-19 tests now available to all public-facing workers in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis has expanded the amount of people able to use the Binax at-home COVID-19 tests. In a press conference on Friday, he announced these tests will now be offered to all public-facing workers.

This means anyone who regularly interacts with the public for their job can get one. Some examples include events and hospitality industry workers, delivery and truck drivers, gym staff, and real estate agents along with many other professions.

If you are in this catergory, you can fill out this form to get the at-home test. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Enviornement (CDPHE) will email you link to order your kit, free of charge and will be delivered directly to your house.

Binax At-Home tests have reportedly been offered to teachers and other student-facing employees since February and will continue to be available to those who want one.

You can watch the full press conference with the Governor, here.

