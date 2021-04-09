Woodmen road closed in the Falcon area because of a water main break

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break caused traffic issues for people living in the Falcon area on Thursday. The closure is expected to impact traffic Friday morning.

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday viewers started reaching out to 11 News about road closures. Natalie Sosa, the Public Information Officer for El Paso County, is reporting both directions of Woodmen Road were closed at that time at Meridian Road and Highway 24.

“Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District is working repair the water main break,” Sosa wrote in a release. “The road will remain closed until further notice. At this time, there is no timeline for when the road will be open. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.”

Click here for a live traffic map.

11 News learned the road would likely be closed through Friday morning, and maybe longer.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the water main break. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major road closure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.