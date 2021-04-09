Two people injured after shooting Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in the hospital following a shooting Thusrday night. Colorado Springs Police were called to the area near East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Police say the person was working on a weapon when the gun fired. 37-year-old Glenn Gibson was reportedly taken into custody.

Two people in the residence were reportedly hit with shrapnel and taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok. Officers say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.