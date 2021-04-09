Advertisement

Three suspects identified in officer-involved-shooting at Chelton Road and Delta Drive

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified three suspects allegedly invovled in the officer-invovled-shooting near Chelton Road and Delta Drive on Monday.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified three suspects allegedly invovled in the officer-invovled-shooting near Chelton Road and Delta Drive on Monday.

Three of the four suspects have reportedly been arrested. Deputies identified them as Corey Roque, Keiandre Shelton, and Brian Rodriguez and all three were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Roque and Shelton are facing four counts each of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Rodriguez was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of Felony Vehicular Eluding.

Mug shots of the three suspects can be found at the top of this article. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

