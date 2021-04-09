Thousands of vaccine doses and appointments available in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Thousands of new vaccination appointments are available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds site starting next week, the result of the transition of the Vaccines for All Community Vaccination Site being managed by the State and Centura Health to a federal mass vaccination pilot site scheduled for Wednesday. The continued partnership of the State of Colorado, Centura Health, and federal partners led by FEMA augments vaccination efforts already underway.

The federal support, in addition to Colorado’s, includes thousands of doses of additional vaccine in the coming weeks and staffing help from an Army medical team primarily from Fort Carson. The team includes 110 medics, 10 nurses, two doctors, and two physician’s assistants.

In Colorado, vaccination is highly encouraged for everyone age 16 and older, the fairgrounds is a non-enforcement area for immigration.

Registration for an appointment remains the same and can be done online or over the phone.

To register for an appointment online, visit: www.centura.org/vaccine [scroll down to ‘Drive-Up Vaccination Events’ and click on ‘Learn More,’ on the next page scroll down to ‘Schedule Your Vaccine at Our Drive-Up Vaccination Events’ and click on ‘Drive-Up Vaccine Scheduling.’]

To register for an appointment by phone, call: 720-263-5737 or 855-882-8065 between 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily. Spanish translation available.

Additional information -

The vaccine being provided at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be Pfizer, which can be given to anyone 16 or older.

There is a new configuration at the fairgrounds that expands drive-through capacity to 11 total drive-through lanes, with one of those lanes dedicated for people who are using alternative transportation.

Vaccination hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.

For those who received a first dose at the Pueblo Mall through Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Centura Health will honor all second dose appointments that are currently scheduled. For these individuals, if you are due for a second dose and have not registered or received communication, please call 720-263-5737 or 855-882-8065, Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for assistance.

Community members who received their COVID-19 Dose 1 vaccine at the Colorado State Fairgrounds through the State and Centura Health will have no change to their Dose 2 appointment. Individuals were pre-registered for their second dose appointment and allocation and appointments are accounted for in the upcoming vaccination schedule.

