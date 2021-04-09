The show must go on for theater students at Liberty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students at one Colorado Springs high school are embracing the true meaning of the phrase “the show must go on”.

Liberty High School theater students got creative, figuring out how they could keep everyone safe and still have live shows with live audiences. Students found clear masks online and spent hours making the mics work inside the masks.

Their current show, ‘Big Fish’, is based on the Tim Burton movie and opening night is next Thursday, April 15th.

