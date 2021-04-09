Advertisement

The show must go on for theater students at Liberty High School

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students at one Colorado Springs high school are embracing the true meaning of the phrase “the show must go on”.

Liberty High School theater students got creative, figuring out how they could keep everyone safe and still have live shows with live audiences. Students found clear masks online and spent hours making the mics work inside the masks.

Their current show, ‘Big Fish’, is based on the Tim Burton movie and opening night is next Thursday, April 15th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

Loved ones of Nicole Stephenson protest outside the Pueblo courthouse on Friday.
Dozens protest outside Pueblo courthouse over charges in domestic violence death
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site