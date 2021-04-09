Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police sent out a shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in the area of Sunflower Road, near N. Cascade Avenue on Friday. Police say they were looking for a suspect in the area and asked people to avoid the neighborhood at the time.

The shelter-in-place alert was put in place at about 1 p.m. and then lifted at 3 p.m.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a man wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tried running from authorities. At least one member of the ATF fired a shot at the suspect, last time this article was updated it isn’t clear if the suspect was injured. No law enforcement officers were injured. It also isn’t clear if the suspect was armed.

The shooting happened near Mount View Lane and Weber Street outside of a 7-Eleven, right on the north side of the area impacted by the shelter-in-place alert.

Following a foot pursuit, the suspect got in a car and fled the original scene to the area of Sunflower Road. The neighborhood is north of Fillmore, between I-25 and N. Nevada. The suspect was caught soon after 3 p.m. when the shelter-in-place alert was lifted.

It isn’t clear why the ATF made contact with the suspect. The suspect has not been publicly identified. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

