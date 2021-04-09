Advertisement

Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF

Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police sent out a shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in the area of Sunflower Road, near N. Cascade Avenue on Friday. Police say they were looking for a suspect in the area and asked people to avoid the neighborhood at the time.

The shelter-in-place alert was put in place at about 1 p.m. and then lifted at 3 p.m.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a man wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tried running from authorities. At least one member of the ATF fired a shot at the suspect, last time this article was updated it isn’t clear if the suspect was injured. No law enforcement officers were injured. It also isn’t clear if the suspect was armed.

The shooting happened near Mount View Lane and Weber Street outside of a 7-Eleven, right on the north side of the area impacted by the shelter-in-place alert.

Following a foot pursuit, the suspect got in a car and fled the original scene to the area of Sunflower Road. The neighborhood is north of Fillmore, between I-25 and N. Nevada. The suspect was caught soon after 3 p.m. when the shelter-in-place alert was lifted.

It isn’t clear why the ATF made contact with the suspect. The suspect has not been publicly identified. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

Loved ones of Nicole Stephenson protest outside the Pueblo courthouse on Friday.
Dozens protest outside Pueblo courthouse over charges in domestic violence death
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site