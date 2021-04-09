Advertisement

Several Douglas County schools return to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks

School bus generic
School bus generic(Source: KEYC/Lauren Andrego)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three schools in Douglas County are reportedly moving back to fully remote learning Friday after positive COVID-19 cases led to an outbreak. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Those schools reportedly include Castle View High School, Rocky Heights Middle School and Sierra Middle School.

The Tri-County Health Department also told Mountain Vista High School to return to remote learning on Wednesday. “We have had a number of people at our school test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, resulting in more than five operate outbreaks within our school,” wrote the district’s health, wellness and prevention team in a letter to parents and staff members at all four schools on Tuesday and Thursday.

