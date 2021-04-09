Rocky Mountain Vibes filling 2021 roster with Mexican League farm players

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes are bringing international talent to their roster in 2021.

The Vibes have entered into a partnership with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League (translated to the Monclova Steelers), and will welcome Acereros minor league players to their roster in the upcoming season. The Vibes entire 25-man roster will be comprised of minor leaguers from the Acereros farm system.

“We as a club always have the vision of growth and of supporting [our players] in their development,” Jose Melendez, General Manger of the Acereros said in a release. “With the break of last season and the current one in our development leagues, we were fortunate to find the opportunity to play them in this renowned league partnered with Major League Baseball.”

The Vibes and Acereros have agreed to the partnership throughout the conclusion the 2021 season. The Acereros have a decorated roster that includes MLB almuni Bartolo Colon, Erick Aybar, Chris Carter, Al Albuquerque, and Brian Matusz. They won the Mexican League championship in 2019 following a 75-45 regular season record.

The Vibes return to the diamond May 22 as part of the MLB Partner League. They will open their season at UCHealth Park against the Grand Junction Rockies.

