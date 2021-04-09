Advertisement

Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16

Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A mass vaccine clinic is being held in Pueblo on April 16 for the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

The site will be offering 1,500 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Residents have the option to drive up in their cars or walk up. The clinic is happening at Steelworks Center of the West, 215 Canal St.

Click here to make a reservation.

This article may not be updated when the event is full.

Click here to register for other vaccine clinics across the state.

This clinic is an effort to be inclusive and equitable for all Pueblo residents, including people who may not have a car.

“We are committed to providing access to vaccines to all our residents and will continue to work toward 100% vaccination regardless of barriers, geographic or otherwise,” says Mayor Nick Gradisar according to a release.

Clinic sponsors are the City of Pueblo, Denver Mayor’s Office, Senator Leroy Garcia, Representative Daneya Esgar, and Kenzi’s Causes.

