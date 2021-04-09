Pueblo Police find stolen car, arrest man on other charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were patroling the area of East Mesa Avenue and Berwind Avenue in Pueblo Thursday night when they found a stolen car. Officers contacted a man driving a car with no license plates and searched the car.

Officers reportedly found a gun and suspected methamphetamines, they also learned the car was stolen.

Police took Rennie Vigil into custody and is facing charges or aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of narcotics, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

