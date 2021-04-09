Advertisement

Pueblo Chief of Police to retire at the end of April

Chief Troy Davenport
Chief Troy Davenport(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police Cheif Troy Davenport will be retiring a tthe end of the month. Chief Davenport, began his law enforcement career over thirty-two years ago, and held various positions.

His experience in the field ranged from the Special Victims Unit, School Resource Officer/D.A.R.E. Section, and extra trainings including the FBI National Academy.

Chief Davenport refelcted on his career saying, “We have fantastic, good hearted employees who are committed to a culture of service. One of my goals was to institute a spirit of community connectedness between our Officers and the community. I believe they have responded, and I am very proud of them.”

Under the Chief’s leadership, the overall crime rate in Pueblo has reportedly dropped 7%, including a 22% decrease in crimes like homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny/theft, theft from motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft and arson. During this time, the response time to service calls dropped to 2 hours, 24 minutes and 14 seconds.

Chief Davenport was also active in the Pueblo community and contributed to several boards and service organizations.

In a press release Mayor Nick Gradisar said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I accept the retirement letter from Chief Davenport. For 27 years he has provided exemplary leadership to the City of Pueblo and we will miss him. He has helped mold one of the finest police departments in the State of Colorado and his shoes will be hard to fill. His leadership skills were apparent to me when I became Mayor and I named him my Deputy Mayor. I wish Chief Davenport and his family the very best during his well-deserved retirement. Over the next few weeks, I will consider the appointment of an Interim Chief and we will begin the process of filling this important position on a permanent basis.”

