Advertisement

Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with discounted, multi-course menus

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with discounted, multi-course menus all week long.

Visit Colorado Springs and Colorado Restaurant Association are hosting the second Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. The first one was in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“As restaurants are still recovering this year, it’s just so important to go out and support local and just get hungry customers in their door,” said Jane Blazer of Colorado Restaurant Association.

The 50 participating restaurants around the Pikes Peak Region have a prix fixe, multi-course menu at one of three pricing tiers: $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Guests are able to add the Restaurant Week passport to their mobile device, which shows participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus. When they enjoy a meal at each establishment and redeem it on the digital passport, customers are entered to win one of four grand prize packages consisting of a $250 gift card to Downtown Colorado Springs. The gift cards can be used at various restaurants, shops and more.

Restaurant Week begins Friday, April 9 and will through Sunday, April 18. If you are not comfortable dining in at a restaurant, the menus are available for takeout.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

Loved ones of Nicole Stephenson protest outside the Pueblo courthouse on Friday.
Dozens protest outside Pueblo courthouse over charges in domestic violence death
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site