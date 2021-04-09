COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with discounted, multi-course menus all week long.

Visit Colorado Springs and Colorado Restaurant Association are hosting the second Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. The first one was in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“As restaurants are still recovering this year, it’s just so important to go out and support local and just get hungry customers in their door,” said Jane Blazer of Colorado Restaurant Association.

The 50 participating restaurants around the Pikes Peak Region have a prix fixe, multi-course menu at one of three pricing tiers: $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Guests are able to add the Restaurant Week passport to their mobile device, which shows participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus. When they enjoy a meal at each establishment and redeem it on the digital passport, customers are entered to win one of four grand prize packages consisting of a $250 gift card to Downtown Colorado Springs. The gift cards can be used at various restaurants, shops and more.

Restaurant Week begins Friday, April 9 and will through Sunday, April 18. If you are not comfortable dining in at a restaurant, the menus are available for takeout.

