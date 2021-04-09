Nuggets sign guard Shaquille Harrison to bolster backcourt

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets bolstered their backcourt by signing guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal.

Harrison played sparingly for Utah this season, averaging 3.3 minutes over 17 appearances.

In addition, the team waived forward Greg Whittington and guard Gary Clark. The Nuggets acquired Clark as part of the deal with Orlando that landed Aaron Gordon.

4/9/2021 11:01:36 AM (GMT -6:00)