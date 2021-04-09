Advertisement

Nuggets sign guard Shaquille Harrison to bolster backcourt

Chicago Bulls' Shaquille Harrison, left, gets off a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie...
Chicago Bulls' Shaquille Harrison, left, gets off a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets bolstered their backcourt by signing guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal.

Harrison played sparingly for Utah this season, averaging 3.3 minutes over 17 appearances.

In addition, the team waived forward Greg Whittington and guard Gary Clark. The Nuggets acquired Clark as part of the deal with Orlando that landed Aaron Gordon.

4/9/2021 11:01:36 AM (GMT -6:00)

