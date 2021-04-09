Man arrested on sexual explotation related charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after police issued a warrant late Thurdsay night. The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a warrant near Broadmoor Bluffs Drive and Odessa Place.

During the search and interviews of the occupants, officers learned information that led to the arrest of Henry Kaupp. He was reportedly booked into the CJC for charges related to sexual explotation of kids.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.