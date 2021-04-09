Advertisement

J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)(Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia health officials say they’re temporarily stopping vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one site in north Georgia after eight people Wednesday had “adverse reactions.”

At least three other states - North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado - have reported adverse reactions of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that one of the eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia, was evaluated at a hospital and released. Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says there’s no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it shouldn’t be concerned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado