J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia health officials say they’re temporarily stopping vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one site in north Georgia after eight people Wednesday had “adverse reactions.”

At least three other states - North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado - have reported adverse reactions of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that one of the eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia, was evaluated at a hospital and released. Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says there’s no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it shouldn’t be concerned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)