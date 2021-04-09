Advertisement

Gray takes no-hitter into 7th, Rockies beat D-Backs, 7-3

Rockies take first series win of 2021 season.
COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching the Colorado Rockies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3. Gray allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step. David Peralta hit a leadoff triple in the seventh. Trevor Story had a two-run double and scored in a three-run first inning. He tripled with two outs in the second to drive in Garrett Hampson.

