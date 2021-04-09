Garth Brooks to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days with full capacity expected

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - Fans have been waiting for years, and on Thursday we learned Garth Brooks is making his return to Cheyenne Frontier Days!

The announcement was made a day after the Governor of Wyoming announced CFD would be back this year, with full capacity expected despite COVID-19.

FRONTIER NIGHTS SCHEDULE AS OF 4/8/21:

July 23: Garth Brooks

July 24: Thomas Rhett

July 25: Cody Johnson

July 26-27: PBR Last Cowboy Standing

July 28: Maren Morris

July 29: Kane Brown

July 30: Eric Church

July 31: Blake Shelton

ABOUT CFD FROM THEIR WEBSITE:

In 1897, Frederick W. Angier, Traveling Passenger Agent of the Union Pacific Railroad, suggested to the editor of the Cheyenne Daily Sun-Leader, a festival similar to Greeley, Colorado’s “Potato Day.” As a result of that suggestion, plans for the first “Frontier Day”, were formulated in the Tivoli Saloon at the corner of 16th Street and Carey. Events included pony races, bronco busting, and steer roping among others. At the time, these events were seen as a test of a cowboy’s skill. The inaugural event was so successful that the next year it was expanded to two days and a parade was added. The rodeo expanded as the years went on and more affiliated events were added. Its reputation increased as well. And today it is one of the most authentic and largest rodeo events in the world.

