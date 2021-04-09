Advertisement

Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Police provided a brief update at about 2 p.m., only stating they found a “deceased male” in the area of Uintah Street and Delaware Drive. The neighborhood is near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.

At about 4 p.m., a viewer reached out concerned over police activity close to the Citadel Mall, just south of where the shooting happened. Police confirmed with 11 News they were searching that area for the shooting suspect.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting a suspect was eventually taken into custody and the scene has since cleared. Last time this article was updated, police were not able to publicly identify the victim or the suspect. It isn’t clear what led up to the deadly encounter.

This shooting was not tied to a shooting involving the ATF earlier in the day.

