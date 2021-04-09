Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation Thursday night in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night following a crash in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police were at the scene in the 1600 block of Horseshoe Drive in the Belmont neighborhood on the northeast side of the city starting at about 8 p.m. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city.

Last time this article was updated, the cause of the crash was still under investigation. The status of the pedestrian wasn’t available.

11 News sent a crew to the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

