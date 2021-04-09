COVID-19 lessons: Prepare for the next pandemic now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While a lot is still uncertain in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing experts say we can count on, and that’s another pandemic in the future.

“I don’t think it’s a question of ‘if’ there’s future pandemics. It’s a question of ‘when,’” said Dr. Robert Lam, emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial.

According to the CDC, In about the past century, Americans have seen at least four pandemics, the H1N1 virus in 1918, the H2N2 virus in 1958, the H3N2 virus in 1968, and the H1N1 virus in 2009. The US has also battled major outbreaks of diphtheria, polio, measles, and whooping cough.

Despite a history of pandemics, many doctors agree that the United States’ response could have been better.

“I think that we were caught flat footed in some respects in terms of our response. And I think that it, for a while, really seemed pretty far away, didn’t it?” Lam said. “But in the age of international air travel, we are in a time when we can’t expect that things will be isolated to one part of the country. Viruses don’t care what country you live in, they don’t care your social economic status. They do what viruses do, they replicate.”

Dr. Jon Andrus is an Adjunct Professor and Director of Vaccines and Immunization at the University of Colorado. He has an extensive history of working in global health programs including being the Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization for five years.

“(We need to) learn from this, because it won’t be the last pandemic. We learn, we go forward, we sustain the capacity development so that we’re better fit for purpose for the next one,” he said.

Dr. Michael Roshon, Chief of Medical Staff for Penrose-St. Francis agrees, saying it’s critical to prepare by funding science, preparing public health infrastructure, and calling on every American to improve their health to make it harder for a virus to prey on them.

“If we don’t get ready for the next pandemic,” he said. “Then shame on us.”

While historically, pandemics have been spread out, experts say there’s no time to wait.

“One could argue that the pathogen that will cause the next one is already here. It might be circulating in some bat population and it’s waiting for it’s chance to jump to infect a human,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.