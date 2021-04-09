Advertisement

Arrests made in a series of armed robberies across Colorado Springs

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton, 21-year-old Isaac Cuitlahuac Lara-Rodriguez, and 26-year-old Corey Roque.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested four suspects in connection to multiple robberries across Colorado Springs. The robberies include local businesses and one home invasion.

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton, 21-year-old Isaac Cuitlahuac Lara-Rodriguez, and 26-year-old Corey Roque.

The robberies reportedly happened at the following places:

  • 02/03/2021 Home Invasion robbery at a Residence in the 2900 block of Gomer Avenue
  • 03/03/2021 7 Eleven, 330 South Academy Boulevard
  • 03/03/2021 Loaf N Jug, 4770 Drennan Road
  • 03/11/2021 Diamond Shamrock, 432 North Circle Drive
  • 03/24/2021 Kum and Go, 3025 Hancock Expressway
  • 03/26/2021 Walgreens, 303 South Circle Drive
  • 03/28/2021 7 Eleven, 210 West Fillmore Street
  • 03/29/2021 7 Eleven, 310 West Uintah Street
  • 03/29/2021 7 Eleven, 825 North Nevada Avenue
  • 03/29/2021 T-Mobile, 373 East Fillmore Street
  • 04/02/2021 7 Eleven, 450 North Murray Boulevard
  • 04/02/2021 Kum and Go, 2410 North Academy Boulevard
  • 04/05/2021 7 Eleven, 3004 West Colorado Avenue

Rodriguez and Shelton are reportedly facing eight counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first degree kidnapping. Lara-Rodriguez has been charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery, and Roque has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Corey Roque, Keiandre Shelton, and Brian Rodriguez were all reportedly involved in an officer-involved-shooting on Monday.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

