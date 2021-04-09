Advertisement

All service members now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson

Picture: AP
Picture: AP (KKTV)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all active duty service members starting Friday at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.

Active duty service members should contact their chain of command to schedule an appointment. All DOD beneficiaries 18 years and up will be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 19.

Eligible beneficiaries are encouraged to get the vaccine in the local community as appointments are currently available, and vaccines given off post are offered at no cost to the beneficiary. For more information about vaccination locations, click here.

Beneficiaries 18-years and up, with an increased risk for COVID-19, are eligible for the vaccinations at the Special Events Center; and can schedule appointments the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 719-526-2273.

For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-4143/7525. After hours, please contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.

