47-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of children was arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped bring another person into custody following a warrant that was executed on Thursday.

The task force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations. You can read more about the task force in a document at the bottom of the article.

The task force executed a warrant in the 100 block of Odessa Place Thursday morning at about 9. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city. During a search of the home and following interviews of the people inside, investigators had a reason to arrest 47-year-old Paul Kaupp. Kaupp is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

As of Thursday at 5:40 p.m., Kaupp remained in the El Paso County Jail with his next court date scheduled for Friday.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

