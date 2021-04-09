Advertisement

47-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of children was arrested in Colorado Springs

1-800-THE-LOST if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online.
1-800-THE-LOST if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online.(missingkids.org)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped bring another person into custody following a warrant that was executed on Thursday.

The task force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations. You can read more about the task force in a document at the bottom of the article.

The task force executed a warrant in the 100 block of Odessa Place Thursday morning at about 9. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city. During a search of the home and following interviews of the people inside, investigators had a reason to arrest 47-year-old Paul Kaupp. Kaupp is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

As of Thursday at 5:40 p.m., Kaupp remained in the El Paso County Jail with his next court date scheduled for Friday.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado