WATCH: Governor Polis gives overview of 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado

Governor Jared Polis and Federal Wildland Fire Agencies gave an update Thursday morning to give...
Governor Jared Polis and Federal Wildland Fire Agencies gave an update Thursday morning to give an overview of the 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and Federal Wildland Fire Agencies gave an update Thursday morning to give an overview of the 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado. Governor Polis named May as ‘wildlife prevention awareness month’ and is urging the public to take precuations and be careful.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan spoke on the resources that are prepared to fight wildfires. They are currently enhancing fire training, using new technologies and using public information campaigns to support the fight against wildland fires.

“Colorado experienced one of the worst fire seasons in history in 2020,” said DFPC Director Morgan. “We have been hard at work preparing for 2021 and have developed a strategy that allows us to respond more effectively to Colorado’s growing wildfire seasons.”

According to Governor Polis, this new plan is “proactive, comprehensive and holistic” and was based on experience from the wildfires in 2020.

The population in wildland areas in Colorado has increased from 2 million to 2.9 million people in the last five years putting more people at risk if a fire were to happen in those areas.

Watch the full press conference here:

WATCH: 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado

WATCH: 2021 wildfire outlook and preparedness plan for the State of Colorado

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, April 8, 2021

