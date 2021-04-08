MISSING: Teenage girl last seen in El Paso County on March 16, 2021

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teen.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of 15-year-old Neveah Larren Garcia. She was last seen on March 16, 2021 in the 6200 block of Dancing Sun Way. According to the sheriff’s office, she has braces, and pierced left nostril.

The sheriff’s office also added the following message:

“Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine up to $1,000.”

EPSO is still looking for Neveah. Please call 719-390-5555 if you know where she may be. Unlawfully harboring a minor is a Class 2 Misdemeanor which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.#runaway pic.twitter.com/I5MT53IOcD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.