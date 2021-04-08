Advertisement

Major impacts expected on I-25 near Monument starting Sunday night

The construction work will happen from April 11-17
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general...
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general update on the I-25 South Gap project(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following will come as no surprise to those who frequent the I-25 “Gap”: Drivers can expect several closures and delays this coming week due to ongoing road work.

CDOT first announced its upcoming construction lineup last week but said Sunday it was making some tweaks due to possible weather impacts from an expected cold front.

Beginning Sunday night at 8 and extending until 5 the following morning, southbound I-25 will be closed at the County Line Road bridge (exit 163).

Southbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide
Southbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide(Colorado Department of Transportation)

Monday night, northbound I-25 will be closed at County Line Road bridge beginning at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound will be closed a second time beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday. Travel impacts on both days may begin as early as 6:30 p.m.

Northbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide
Northbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide(Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information on the I-25 South Gap project, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Colorado Springs clinic suspended from COVID vaccination program impacting 7,000 appointments
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Centura Health to stop giving J&J vaccines at 3 Colorado sites, impacting 24,000 appointments
14-year-old Joseph Pickering was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge...
14-year-old El Paso County boy remains missing; last seen Friday
COVID-19 in Colorado
Gov. Polis warns about possible 4th wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado
Rene Miller photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background photo from KKTV on...
Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing spree in Colorado Springs sentenced

Latest News

Unsettled week ahead
Unsettled week ahead
Flavor of Pueblo restaurant and experience week is happening from April 11 -17, 2021.
The first ‘Flavor of Pueblo Restaurant and Experience Week’ kicks off Sunday
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Armed barricade, lockdown of guests and staff at Kahala resort ends after nearly 10 hours
14-year-old Joseph Pickering was reportedly last seen on on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge...
14-year-old El Paso County boy remains missing; last seen Friday