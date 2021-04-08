Major impacts expected on I-25 near Monument starting Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following will come as no surprise to those who frequent the I-25 “Gap”: Drivers can expect several closures and delays this coming week due to ongoing road work.

CDOT first announced its upcoming construction lineup last week but said Sunday it was making some tweaks due to possible weather impacts from an expected cold front.

Beginning Sunday night at 8 and extending until 5 the following morning, southbound I-25 will be closed at the County Line Road bridge (exit 163).

Southbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Monday night, northbound I-25 will be closed at County Line Road bridge beginning at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound will be closed a second time beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday. Travel impacts on both days may begin as early as 6:30 p.m.

Northbound I-25 closure and ramp detour at County Line Road/ Palmer Divide (Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information on the I-25 South Gap project, click here.

