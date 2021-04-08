Law enforcement team up in joint traffic safety operation across El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol participated in a joint traffic safety operation on I-25 on Wednesday. More than 34 law enforcement officers took part.

Yesterday we partnered with EPSO and CSP to conduct a joint traffic safety operation on I-25 in El Paso County. This was done to combat aggressive driving behaviors so we can all do our part to get home safe at the end of the day.



More info & stats:

The operation took place from the El Paso/Pueblo County line to the El Paso/Douglas County line between 6:30 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. Deputies, officers and troppers

Contacted 266 motorists

Issued 311 citations

Took 3 DUI drivers off the roadway

Recovered 8 firearms

Made 2 felony arrests

They also cited several drivers for going at least 90 mph on I-25.

CSPD Chief Vince Niski said, “over the past several years, the Pikes Peak Region has experienced a tragic rise in fatal and serious injury collisions. Many of these crashes involved dangerous driving behavior – speeding, running red lights, and other violations – that put our citizens at risk. We are committed to reducing collisions through traffic enforcement and education, and are proud to work with other area agencies in reducing the risk aggressive driving poses across our region.”

The three agencies hope to impact agressive driving behaviors and hope to make a difference in the community.

