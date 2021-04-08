Advertisement

Law enforcement team up in joint traffic safety operation across El Paso County

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol participated in a joint traffic safety operation on I-25 on Wednesday. More than 34 law enforcement officers took part.

The operation took place from the El Paso/Pueblo County line to the El Paso/Douglas County line between 6:30 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. Deputies, officers and troppers

  • Contacted 266 motorists
  • Issued 311 citations
  • Took 3 DUI drivers off the roadway
  • Recovered 8 firearms
  • Made 2 felony arrests

They also cited several drivers for going at least 90 mph on I-25.

CSPD Chief Vince Niski said, “over the past several years, the Pikes Peak Region has experienced a tragic rise in fatal and serious injury collisions. Many of these crashes involved dangerous driving behavior – speeding, running red lights, and other violations – that put our citizens at risk. We are committed to reducing collisions through traffic enforcement and education, and are proud to work with other area agencies in reducing the risk aggressive driving poses across our region.”

The three agencies hope to impact agressive driving behaviors and hope to make a difference in the community.

