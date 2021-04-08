Advertisement

Northbound I-25 on-ramp near Aguilar closed after semi catches fire

I-25 northbound near the Aguilar exit, exit 34, is closed due to a semi fire.
I-25 northbound near the Aguilar exit, exit 34, is closed due to a semi fire.(Colorado State Patrol Pueblo)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound on-ramp near the Aguilar exit (exit 34) is closed due to a semi fire Thursday morning. This area is about 20 minutes south of Walsenburg.

Colorado State Patrol says calls came in around 8:30 a.m Thursday and the right rear tire caught fire. CSP says three cars being towed by the semi were damaged in the fire as well as the semi cab.

No one was reportedly injured in fire.

Tow trucks were in the area around 10:30 a.m. to take the cars off the semi’s trailer and onto other tow trucks.

Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers in the area to use caution and give emergency crews space and time to handle this fire.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue...
Suspect caught following a shooting in Colorado Springs involving ATF
A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination.
Colorado bar requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for service inside
Crash off Pikes Peak Highway 4/7/21.
Police ask any witnesses to come forward after a man reportedly drove off Pikes Peak Highway
The Boulder Police department has issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m...
Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs on Friday
Stolen van.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Van belonging to The Arc Pikes Peak Region stolen Friday morning, help get it back
Pharmacies have become a central vaccine provider for more rural areas across the state.
Registration open for J&J COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic in Pueblo for April 16
Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
J&J vaccine ‘paused’ after adverse reactions at Georgia site
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado