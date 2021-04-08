Northbound I-25 on-ramp near Aguilar closed after semi catches fire

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound on-ramp near the Aguilar exit (exit 34) is closed due to a semi fire Thursday morning. This area is about 20 minutes south of Walsenburg.

Colorado State Patrol says calls came in around 8:30 a.m Thursday and the right rear tire caught fire. CSP says three cars being towed by the semi were damaged in the fire as well as the semi cab.

No one was reportedly injured in fire.

Tow trucks were in the area around 10:30 a.m. to take the cars off the semi’s trailer and onto other tow trucks.

Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers in the area to use caution and give emergency crews space and time to handle this fire.

