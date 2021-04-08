Advertisement

House approves seizure disorder preparedness, legacy admissions bills

By KKTV
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The House has passed two bills that will create safer and more equitable spaces for Colorado students after the second reading.

The first bill would reportedly ensure k-12 teachers are properly trained to respond to students with a seizure disorder. This bill passed 59-4.

Also known as “Joey’s Law”, the bill would require public schools where a student has a known seizure disorder to designate at least one educator to be trained to respond. It would also encourage parents of the students to submit a seizure action plan to the school.

According to the CDC, about 7,800 Coloradans under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with epilepsy or a seizure disorder.

The second bill would end legacy college admissions at public higher education institutions and passed 43-20.

Both of these bills will now move to the Senate for consideration.

