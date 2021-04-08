Advertisement

Facebook and Instagram outage lasted about 15 minutes in several cities on Thursday

Web page displayed when trying to visit Facebook.com on 4/8/21.
Web page displayed when trying to visit Facebook.com on 4/8/21.(Facebook.com)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At about 3:30 p.m. people across the country started experiencing issues with Facebook and Instagram.

On most browsers, the following message was displayed if you tried to visit the Facebook website:

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

According to DownDetector.com, the outage impacted major cities across the United States.

Service was restored for most people by about 3:45 p.m. At that time, there was no update from Facebook Engineering on the issue.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

