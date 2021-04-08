Advertisement

Drivers beware: pothole repair season is here

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning dirvers pothole patching season is here!
The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning dirvers pothole patching season is here!
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning dirvers pothole patching season is here!

For the next several weeks drivers should be prepared for single-lane closures and delays while CDOT crews repair potholes. They are urging drivers to slow down when in work zones fro the saftey of themselves and the CDOT workers.

Executive Director Shoshana Lew, said in a press release, “patching potholes is an essential part of the work we do to maintain our system so it’s safe and reliable for the traveling public. In addition to plowing snow and keeping the road clear in the winter, our maintenance team plays a key role in making these critical repairs to roads across the state. Please respect their work zones and keep them safe on the job”.

Lane closures will generally be limited to night-time hours, but pothole repairs could happen during the day to prevent further deterioration and damage to the roadway.

To report a pothole you can call CDOT’s customer service hotline number, 719.562.5568.

