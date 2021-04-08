Advertisement

Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT
PONTIAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office said a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the 4-month-old was found Wednesday in Orion Township, which is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Deputies said the baby was found in a hypothermic state, meaning his body was losing heat. They wrapped the boy in warm blankets after removing his wet clothing.

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital for overnight observation and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able [to] locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Facebook post. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Investigators said a 37-year-old woman, who wasn’t identified as of Wednesday, was reported to be ringing doorbells in the area where the baby was abandoned. Neighbors said she was distraught and thought someone was chasing her with guns.

When deputies talked to the woman, they learned she had an infant son, which prompted the search that led to the discovery of the baby.

Deputies said they are seeking a warrant for the mother’s arrest and believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

