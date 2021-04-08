More than 60 firefighters help extinguish fire at a Denver church Thursday morning

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The fire was at Odom Memorial Church of God near 33 Street and Williams Street in the Whittier neighborhood.

#DenverFireDepartment has declared the fire under control at 3301 Williams. Crews are searching for final hotspots. No injuries have been reported. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/fbA4wlanSe — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 8, 2021

DFD says the fire started in the attic and ceiling of office spaces surrounding the church.

More than 60 firefighters were on scene to help extinguish the flames and took crews a little less than an hour to put out the flames. Denver fire tells 11 News one firefighter has minor injuires from falling throught the colapsed part of the floor.

THe church had minor smoke and water damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Our news partners at CBS Denver flew their helicopter over the fire Thursday morning. Watch the coverage here:

WATCH: Denver Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire. WATCH: Denver Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire near 33 Street and Williams Street in the Whittier neighborhood. Note: this shot is from our news partners, CBS 4 in Denver. There is no audio. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, April 8, 2021

