Boulder police give all clear following possible bomb threat near Pearl Street Mall Thursday morning

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder Police department is currently in the area near Pearl Street and 13th Street on reports of ‘multiple suspicious packages’. Police were able to check those items and determine they were not a threat.

All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat. Out of an abundance of caution dogs trained in explosive detection are clearing the area. When the area is officially clear we will let everyone know. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution, dogs trained to detect explosives are clearing the area. Law enforcement also issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m Thursday for the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall due for the possible threat.

They will let residents know when the area is clear.

Several agencies responded to the area, including the Boulder Fire Department, the Boulder County Sheriff, Boulder Police and Colorado State Patrol.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

