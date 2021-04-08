Advertisement

Boehner blames Trump for ‘that bloody insurrection’ in upcoming memoir

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM MDT
(CNN) – Former House Speaker John Boehner is unleashing on former President Donald Trump in his new memoir.

He writes that the former president from his own party “incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the b------- he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November,” according to excerpts obtained by The New York Times.

Boehner blasts Trump’s repeated insistence that the election was rigged, writing: “He claimed voter fraud without any evidence, and repeated those claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust.”

Trump shot back at Boehner, calling him a “swamp creature” through his spokesperson in a statement to CNN.

Boehner’s biting remarks were echoed by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré at an event Tuesday night.

Honoré led the security review at the Capitol after Jan. 6, and now says the Capitol attack was the result of a disinformation campaign led by then-President Trump.

“People who wanted to believe that message that the election was stolen, they rode with it, and they continue to ride with it,” Honoré said.

“I think we’ve been had by a little propaganda and a superb use of information operation, which is an offensive weapon to shape people’s minds, and again just tell them with a little BS about what they want to hear, a sliver of truth, and have them act on it.”

Meanwhile, 10 members of Congress who were in the House gallery when the Capitol was breached have joined a lawsuit against Trump and Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right extremist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, accusing them of conspiring to incite the insurrection.

The lawsuit was first filed in February by top Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. It’s seeking unspecified monetary damages from Trump and the other defendants.

Trump’s spokesperson said Trump played no part in inciting the riot at the Capitol.

More than 300 people have been charged for their alleged roles in the Capitol attack, and they’re still appearing in court almost daily.

Prosecutors have told a judge they are close to a plea deal with at least one defendant, Jon Schaffer, a 53-year-old heavy metal guitarist with ties to extremist groups.

Schaffer allegedly charged at police and is still sitting in jail.

At least one member of the Proud Boys has also reportedly flipped against the group, agreeing to provide information that could lead to more serious charges against the group’s leadership.

