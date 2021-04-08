‘No cause for concern’ according to CDPHE after multiple people have adverse reactions to J&J vaccine in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - After nearly a dozen people started to experience symptoms like nausea and dizziness soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the Colorado site providing the doses shut down for the day.

Due to the closure, about 640 people were unable to receive their vaccine on the Wednesday when they were scheduled to. This happened at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site in Commerce City. Two of the 11 people experiencing symptoms were taken to the hospital for observation. The 640 people who had their appointment canceled were automatically rescheduled for Sunday.

“The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park should be concerned,” part of a release from the Colorado State Join Information Center reads. “Adverse reactions are typically immediate. Health care providers monitor patients for reactions after administering vaccines for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if the patient has a history of anaphylaxis) for this reason. This event is not impacting other vaccine providers. The actions taken today were out of an abundance of caution.”

Despite the closure, about 1,700 other people were vaccinated at the site on Wednesday with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain after getting the vaccine is normal,” the release states. “These symptoms show that your body’s immune system is responding to a vaccine. Other routine vaccines have similar side effects. For in-depth information about the potential side effects of this vaccine, see the CDC’s report on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.”

Those who were rescheduled for Sunday will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. If those patients would prefer the Johnson & Johnson, they can click here to schedule a new appointment.

“We’re committed to providing safe community clinics, and we are so grateful that the clinic today properly observed and helped patients with immediate side effects. We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital, and we want to reassure Coloradans that the CDC and public health are closely monitoring all the authorized vaccines continually. From what we know, today’s side effects were consistent with what can be expected,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “Getting a vaccine is far safer than getting severely sick with COVID-19. It’s why I got the vaccine, and why I’ve wanted my family to get it. Based on everything we know, it remains true that the best vaccine to get is the one you can get the soonest. Thank you to everyone who had to reschedule their appointments for their patience today.”

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had completed its review of the incident and provided the following statement:

“In consultation with the CDC, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has determined that there is no cause for concern surrounding Wednesday’s suspension of vaccinations at Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site. Out of an abundance of caution, vaccinations were temporarily paused yesterday at the site because 11 patients experienced symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and a small number fainted after receiving the vaccine. EMS transported two of the patients to the hospital for observation, and treated the other nine people with juice and water. The two patients transported to the hospital were released from the emergency department and were not admitted.”

