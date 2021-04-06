Woman allegedly sets fire to Pueblo liquor store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman is in custody after allegedly setting a liquor store on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to East Side Liquor near downtown Pueblo on a reported fire Tuesday morning. It didn’t take investigators long to deduce the blaze had been purposely set.

Thirty-three-year-old Aryel Duran was captured a few blocks away and taken into custody for alleged arson, as well as a protection order violation.

There’s no word why Duran allegedly started the fire. The fire reportedly caused $5,000 in damages.

