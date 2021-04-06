Advertisement

Woman allegedly sets fire to Pueblo liquor store

From left: Firefighters respond to a fire at East Side Liquor on April 6, 2021. Suspect Aryel...
From left: Firefighters respond to a fire at East Side Liquor on April 6, 2021. Suspect Aryel Duran was arrested a short time later.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman is in custody after allegedly setting a liquor store on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to East Side Liquor near downtown Pueblo on a reported fire Tuesday morning. It didn’t take investigators long to deduce the blaze had been purposely set.

Thirty-three-year-old Aryel Duran was captured a few blocks away and taken into custody for alleged arson, as well as a protection order violation.

There’s no word why Duran allegedly started the fire. The fire reportedly caused $5,000 in damages.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs; no officers injured
Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave
Murder suspect David Bloom
Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
4/5/21
Crews rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs near power lines

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
2021 MLB All-Star Game to be played at Coors Field
Colorado Renaissance Festival
Colorado Renaissance Festival returning this summer!
Vaccine
Las Animas, Huerfano counties to receive more COVID vaccine doses this week