Woman allegedly sets fire to Pueblo liquor store
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman is in custody after allegedly setting a liquor store on fire.
Police and firefighters responded to East Side Liquor near downtown Pueblo on a reported fire Tuesday morning. It didn’t take investigators long to deduce the blaze had been purposely set.
Thirty-three-year-old Aryel Duran was captured a few blocks away and taken into custody for alleged arson, as well as a protection order violation.
There’s no word why Duran allegedly started the fire. The fire reportedly caused $5,000 in damages.
