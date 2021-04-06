WATCH LIVE: Firefighters rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to rescue a worker stuck in the bucket of a boom truck near power lines.
According to firefighters at the scene, the power lines had to be deactivated as they typically carry more than 100,000 volts of electricity.
This is a live look near Campus Drive near Woodmen and I-25 in Colorado Springs. WARNING: This is a raw/live stream.
Colorado Springs Utilities was also called to the scene to help with the rescue.
