Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs

4/5/21
4/5/21(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to rescue a worker stuck in the bucket of a boom truck near power lines.

According to firefighters at the scene, the power lines had to be deactivated as they typically carry more than 100,000 volts of electricity.

This is a live look near Campus Drive near Woodmen and I-25 in Colorado Springs. WARNING: This is a raw/live stream.

Colorado Springs Utilities was also called to the scene to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting; no officers injured
Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run
Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning

Latest News

Noodles & Company was founded in Colorado.
Noodles & Company to hold a fundraiser on Tuesday benefitting victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting
Rollover crash involving auto theft suspect in downtown Pueblo 4/5/21.
Pueblo Police take auto theft suspect into custody after a rollover crash downtown on Monday
Murder suspect David Bloom
Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon