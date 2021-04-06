Vic Lombardi reports MLB All-Star game to be held at Coors Field

DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple news sources are reporting the MLB All-Star Game will be held at Coors Field in Denver.

Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports was among the first to break the news. The last time the All-Star Game was held at Coors Field was in 1998. ESPN also confirmed the venue selection, citing sources, as did Michael Spencer with 11 News partner CBS Denver.

An official announcement had yet to be made by Major League Baseball last time this article was updated. Michael Spencer was reporting MLB is expected to make the announcement Tuesday morning.

Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics — including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — have condemned as being too restrictive.

Got some big news just now.



Multiple sources telling me the @MLB All Star game - originally scheduled for Atlanta - is indeed moving to Denver.



Officialy announcement coming soon.



Huge boon for the #westside. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.