Vic Lombardi reports MLB All-Star game to be held at Coors Field

Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the Colorado Rockies' season-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple news sources are reporting the MLB All-Star Game will be held at Coors Field in Denver.

Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports was among the first to break the news. The last time the All-Star Game was held at Coors Field was in 1998. ESPN also confirmed the venue selection, citing sources, as did Michael Spencer with 11 News partner CBS Denver.

An official announcement had yet to be made by Major League Baseball last time this article was updated. Michael Spencer was reporting MLB is expected to make the announcement Tuesday morning.

Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics — including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — have condemned as being too restrictive.

