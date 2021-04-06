Person of interest sought in reckless driving case out of Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park Police are hoping for help from the public with identifying a person of interest tied to a reckless driving and harassment case.

Authorities shared information on the incident Monday night. Despite he is only considered a person of interest, police added that no one should make contact with this person and call 911 if they are seen. A photo of the person of interest at the top of this article.

If you believe you know the identity of this person you’re asked to call 719-687-9262 and reference case number 21-0490.

We need your help! Today officers responded to Alta East for an incident that occurred involving this male party... Posted by Woodland Park Police Department on Monday, April 5, 2021

