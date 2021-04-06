Suspect in custody after MSU Denver Auraria Campus was placed on lockdown Tuesday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A college campus in Denver was placed on lockdown on Tuesday.

Denver Police were responding to a stabbing that happened near the light rail station on 5th Street, in close proximity to the MSU Denver Auraria Campus. A man was taken to the hospital, it isn’t clear if the victim has a connection to the Auraria Campus.

Police were reporting a suspect was in custody just before 5 p.m. and at the same time, the lockdown was lifted. The last time this article was updated there was no known threat to the community.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Just before 4:30 p.m. MSU Denver Tweeted the following in regards to the Auraria campus. An alert was also sent out to students and staff.

AURARIA CAMPUS lockdown! All entry doors are locked. Increase your awareness. Run, hide or fight if appropriate. Additional info from police will follow ASAP. We will provide updates on this tweet thread. @AurariaCampus — MSU Denver (@msudenver) April 6, 2021

Auraria Campus Police & Denver Police continue to investigate a stabbing near 5th & Walnut. A suspect is in custody. Campus is re-open. — CU Denver Alerts (@CUDenverAlerts) April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.