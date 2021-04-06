Man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs area; authorities ask other possible victims to come forward

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child and authorities are asking other possible victims to come forward.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Caleb Anderson on Tuesday following an investigation into reports of illegal activity tied to house parties in the Colorado Springs area. The sheriff’s office is reporting Anderson was found with multiple pictures and videos of child pornography.

Anderson is facing charges that include sexual exploitation of a child and identity theft. As of 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Anderson was still in the El Paso County jail.

“In this case, Anderson met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them via Snapchat,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “We are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect.”

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Anderson, please contact Deputy Dan Carey, 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00003613.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.