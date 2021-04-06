Advertisement

Lock of George Washington’s hair sold for nearly $40K

Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a...
Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.(Lelands Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A locket containing strands of George Washington’s hair was sold for nearly $40,000.

Lelands Auctions said the multiple strands have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.

They are believed to have been removed from Washington’s head close to or after his death in 1799.

The bidding started at $1,000 in February. Forty-five bids later, the price rose to $39,921.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs; no officers injured
Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave
Murder suspect David Bloom
Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
4/5/21
Crews rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs near power lines

Latest News

Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
2021 MLB All-Star Game to be played at Coors Field
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
McConnell warns corporations off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave