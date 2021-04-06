Las Animas, Huerfano counties to receive more COVID vaccine doses this week

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties Public Health District (LA-HCDHD) says it will be receiving more Moderna vaccine doses later this week.

11 News reached out to the county and state health departments Monday after hearing from some residents that they were unable to make an appointment to get their second dose due to a lack of supply.

Officials confirm that LA-HCDHD ordered more Moderna doses Sunday and should be getting that batch by Thursday. The health department is contacting everyone needing a second dose and scheduling those appointments.

Colorado allows people to cross county lines to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There are currently six community sites across the state that are taking thousands of daily appointments. More information about those sites can be found here.

